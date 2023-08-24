HDFC Bank, Marriott unveil co-branded credit card

August 24, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - MUMBAI

HDFC Bank, in a tie-up with Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s travel program, has introduced co-branded ‘Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card’ which will run on Diners Club, part of the Discover Global Network.

Ranju Alex, Area Vice-President, South Asia, Marriott International, at a briefing said “With the potential to open the world of travel to a new generation of Indian explorers, the combination of benefits from two powerful brands underscores our commitment to providing members with more ways to earn through everyday purchases.

“More importantly, this collaboration accentuates our holistic vision of hospitality and allows us to add personalised benefits for our members, that extend beyond hotel stays,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parag Rao, Country Head – Payment Business, Consumer Finance, Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank, said, “With this card, we aim to enhance the travel experiences of our valued cardholders by offering exclusive benefits, rewards, and seamless access to Marriott International’s award-winning travel program.

“We believe that this partnership will revolutionise the way our customers engage with the hospitality industry, enhancing their journeys and creating lasting memories,” he added.

Chris Winter, Vice President of International Markets at Diners Club International, said, “Our unique partnership model has built a strong acceptance footprint around the world to benefit those that travel both for work and pleasure, as well as those using the card for everyday local spend.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.