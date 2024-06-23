GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank shine as m-cap of three of top-10 most valued firms jumps ₹1.06 lakh crore

Reliance Industries continued to be the most most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank

Published - June 23, 2024 11:54 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 217.13 points or 0.28% last week.

The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 217.13 points or 0.28% last week. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The combined market valuation of three of the top-10 most valued firms jumped ₹1,06,125.98 crore in holiday-shortened last week, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 217.13 points or 0.28% last week.

While HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the gainers from the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Hindustan Unilever and ITC registered declines.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank zoomed ₹52,091.56 crore to ₹12,67,056.69 crore. ICICI Bank added ₹36,118.99 crore taking its valuation to ₹8,13,914.89 crore. The m-cap of Infosys climbed ₹17,915.43 crore to ₹6,35,945.80 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled ₹32,271.31 crore to ₹19,66,686.57 crore. LIC lost ₹27,260.74 crore from its m-cap which stood at ₹6,47,616.51 crore. ITC's valuation eroded ₹Rs 14,357.43 crore to ₹5,23,858.91 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever dropped by ₹8,904.95 crore to ₹5,73,617.46 crore. The m-cap of TCS fell by ₹8,321.6 crore to ₹13,78,111.45 crore and that of Bharti Airtel diminished by ₹7,261.72 crore to ₹8,04,262.65 crore. SBI’s valuation declined by ₹3,391.35 crore to ₹7,46,454.54 crore.

These stocks faced a combined erosion to the tune of ₹1,01,769.1 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one place followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

