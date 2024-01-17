HDFC Bank drags Sensex 2.2% lower, its worst fall in 19 months

January 17, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MUMBAI

The euphoria in the stock markets turned to anxiety on Wednesday with the S&P BSE Sensex slumping 2.23%, its worst single-day percentage loss since June 2022, after India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank tumbled more than 8% in the wake of overnight third-quarter results that triggered investor concerns about the bank’s ability to sustain margins.

Markets were also rattled by a broader global equity selloff, fuelled by weaker-than-anticipated Chinese Q4 GDP data as well as fading expectations of early interest rate cuts by central banks worldwide including the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Sensex tanked 1,628 points to 71,500.76. The top Sensex losers included HDFC Bank (8.46%), Tata Steel (4.08%), Kotak Bank (3.66%), Axis Bank (3.18%) and ICICI Bank (2.85%). The IT pack comprising HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were the main stocks to end unscathed, postings gains that ranged from 0.5% to 1.3%.

.The NSE Nifty-50 index too shed 460.35 points, or 2.09%, to 21,571.95. The Nifty Bank index plunged 4.28% to 46,064.45.

“Indian equity indices declined sharply amid a selloff as heavyweight banks slumped after HDFC Bank posted its Q3 results,” said Avdhut Bagkar, Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox. “Concerns escalated among investors due to heightened tensions in the Middle East and fading expectations of a rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve,” he added.

“Nifty’s [losses] have engulfed the gains of the last four sessions but somehow managed to hold the support zone of the short-term moving average,” said Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President, Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.. “The close indicates more pain ahead and [Nifty] can gradually inch towards the 21,200-21,450 zone,” he added.

