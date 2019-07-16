HDFC Bank, CSC launch credit card for village entrepreneurs and small traders

HDFC Bank and Common Services Centres (CSCs) on Tuesday launched a co-branded ‘Small Business Money Back Credit Card’ for small traders and village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs). The credit card is specifically designed for VLEs and VLE-sourced customers. It would give users easy access to credit for their day-to-day business expenses, according to a statement.

The card was launched by HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri and CSC Chief Dinesh Kumar Tyagi. Personalised cards were handed out to a few women entrepreneurs during the occasion, the statement said.

CSCs act as access points for delivery of various services and there are 3.6 lakh such centres operating across the country. At present, as much as ₹70,000 crore worth of business is transacted through the network of CSCs, which apart from providing a platform for essential government and public utility services also deliver a range of social welfare schemes, financial services, education and skill development courses, health care, agriculture services and digital literacy.

HDFC Bank and CSC had entered into a pact in July 2018 as part of which the bank will offer various products and services in remote locations to VLEs enrolled with CSCs.