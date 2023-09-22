ADVERTISEMENT

HDFC AMC allowed to acquire aggregate holding of upto 9.5% each in 5 banks

September 22, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - MUMBAI

The said RBI approval is given pursuant to the application of HDFC AMC in accordance with the Master Direction – Reserve Bank of India (Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights in Banking Companies) Directions, 2023 dated January 16, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

HDFC Bank has informed the stock exchanges that its subsidiary HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has received approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) via different letters dated September 20, 2023, to acquire “aggregate holding” of up to 9.5% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in each of the banks namely DCB Bank Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, The Federal Bank Ltd, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. and City Union Bank Ltd.

The said RBI approval is given pursuant to the application of HDFC AMC in accordance with the Master Direction – Reserve Bank of India (Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights in Banking Companies) Directions, 2023 dated January 16, 2023. Accordingly, the term “aggregate holding” shall be construed as per the said directions,” the filing said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US