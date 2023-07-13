HCLTech to acquire German automotive engineering firm ASAP Group for €251.1 million

July 13, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 09:09 am IST - Bengaluru

HCLTech has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% equity stake in ASAP Group, an automotive engineering services provider, headquartered in Ingolstadt, Germany, for a total enterprise valuation of €251.1 million ( around ₹2,300 crore).

It would be a 100% cash deal involving an upfront full payout, likely to be completed by September 2023, said a regulatory filing made by the company late last night.

ASAP is focused on future-oriented automotive technologies in areas such as autonomous driving, e-mobility and connectivity and its services portfolio comprises electrics/electronics, software, consulting, service testing and validation and vehicle development. The 2010-founded firm serves top automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and tier-1 suppliers in Germany. It has over 1,600 employees across nine locations in Germany, as per the filing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Core engineering is at the heart of HCLTech’s DNA and it truly differentiates our services portfolio. ASAP has developed some exciting capabilities in automotive engineering, and we share their vision for the future of mobility. This agreement will enable us to scale these capabilities and innovations across our global network,” said Hari Sadarahalli, Corporate Vice President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

This investment also reinforced HCL’s commitment to Germany and would continue to nurture local talent and innovation ecosystem to unlock the potential, he added.

“We are delighted to align our growth journey with HCLTech’s purpose of bringing together the best of technology and people to supercharge progress for all stakeholders,” said Michael Neisen, CEO, of ASAP Group.

HCLTech currently does not hold any shares in the Company and intends to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity of the ASAP via HCLTech UK Limited, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of HCLTech, as per the filing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT