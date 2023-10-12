ADVERTISEMENT

HCLTech net soars 9.8% to ₹3,832 crore

October 12, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

‘Factors such as improvement in operating margin, better cash flows, ability to execute well in a challenging business environment and focus on operational efficiency drove growth’

The Hindu Bureau

C. Vijayakumar | Photo Credit: File photo

HCLTech on Thursday reported a 9.8% growth in net profit in the quarter ended September 30 to ₹3,832 crore, from ₹3,487 crore in the year-earlier period. In the sequential quarter, the company’s net profit rose by 8.7%. The Shiv Nadar-promoted tech firm posted consolidated revenue of ₹26,672 crore in the second quarter, a growth of 8.04% from ₹26,296 crore in the year earlier. In constant currency terms, the company’s revenue rose by 3.4% annually. “Our revenue growth of 1.0% QoQ and 3.4% YoY on a constant currency basis, with a 154 bps QoQ improvement in operating margin and improving cash flows, reflect our ability to execute well in an evolving business environment and our commitment to operational efficiency,” said CEO and MD C. Vijayakumar.

The company said its new bookings of $4 billion in the quarter was at an all-time high. “Our new bookings of $4 billion this quarter is at an all-time high, driven by a standout mega deal. This achievement underscores our ability to seize exceptional opportunities in the market and gives us optimism for our medium-term growth prospects,” Mr. Vijayakumar added. On revenue guidance for FY24, he said the company’s organic revenue growth was expected to be in the 4.0% and 5.0% range in constant currency terms. HCLTech declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per share. Q2 saw its attrition declining to 14.2% from 23.8% a year earlier. Although net employee addition was -2,299, the company added 3,630 freshers in the quarter.

