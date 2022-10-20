HCL’s Shiv Nadar India’s most generous: Hurun India; Premji slips to second spot

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 20, 2022 20:32 IST

Shiv Nadar | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

With an annual donation of ₹1,161 crore, Shiv Nadar reclaimed the title of ‘India’s Most Generous’, according to EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022. Mr. Nadar had donated ₹3 crore every day.

Wipro’s Azim Premji slipped to the second spot with an annual donation of ₹484 crore, while Gautam Adani came seventh in the list with a donation of ₹190 crore.

A.M. Naik, Group Chairman, Larsen & Toubro, who donated ₹142 crore, became the “most generous professional manager” in the country, according to the list. Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha had increased their donation by 300% to ₹100 crore.

Ajit Isaac, Chairman, Quess Corp, debuted and ranked twelfth in the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy list 2022 with a donation of ₹105 crore to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. Rakesh Gangwal, co-promoter of Indigo Airlines also debuted in list with a ₹100-crore personal donation to the School of Medical Sciences and Technology at IIT Kanpur. Hurun research found 15 individuals in the country who made an annual donation of more than ₹100 crore, 20 above ₹50 crore and 43 people more than ₹20 crore.

