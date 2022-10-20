Business

HCL’s Shiv Nadar India’s most generous: Hurun India; Premji slips to second spot

Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

With an annual donation of ₹1,161 crore, Shiv Nadar reclaimed the title of ‘India’s Most Generous’, according to EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022. Mr. Nadar had donated ₹3 crore every day.

Wipro’s Azim Premji slipped to the second spot with an annual donation of ₹484 crore, while Gautam Adani came seventh in the list with a donation of ₹190 crore.

A.M. Naik, Group Chairman, Larsen & Toubro, who donated ₹142 crore, became the “most generous professional manager” in the country, according to the list. Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha had increased their donation by 300% to ₹100 crore.

Ajit Isaac, Chairman, Quess Corp, debuted and ranked twelfth in the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy list 2022 with a donation of ₹105 crore to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. Rakesh Gangwal, co-promoter of Indigo Airlines also debuted in list with a ₹100-crore personal donation to the School of Medical Sciences and Technology at IIT Kanpur. Hurun research found 15 individuals in the country who made an annual donation of more than ₹100 crore, 20 above ₹50 crore and 43 people more than ₹20 crore.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2022 8:34:37 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/hcls-shiv-nadar-indias-most-generous-hurun-india-premji-slips-to-second-spot/article66036598.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY