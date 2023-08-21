HCL, UpLink push for innovation in fresh water conservation

August 21, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

HCL and UpLink, the open innovation platform of the World Economic Forum, on Monday, sought applications from ‘aquapreneurs’ to be a part of the Zero Water Waste Challenge called for innovative water usage approaches to improve freshwater conservation from supply to demand to achieve zero water waste. According to an HCL statement, this is the second challenge out of five challenges planned by HCL and UpLink under their Aquapreneur Innovation Initiative. The focus of this year’s challenge would be capturing and protecting freshwater supply, water reuse and recycling of materials and saving water in agriculture. The last date to apply for the second-year challenge is October 2, 2023.

