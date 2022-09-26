HCL Technologies unveils new brand and logo

Technology firm HCL Technologies on Monday announced its new brand identity and logo, which the company said, would be at the “heart of its go-to-market strategy and represent its differentiated portfolio of services and products that supercharge digital transformation for enterprises at scale.” The company also announced it new brand positioning of ‘supercharging progress’.

For the company, “supercharging progress is about accelerating the digital transformation for our clients everyday as well as the ethos of the organization to advance the aspirations of our people, contribute to a sustainable planet and uplift local communities across our global footprint,” said chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra.

“Today, we are proud to share our purpose statement - to bring together the best of technology and our people to supercharge progress,” said CEO & MD C. Vijayakumar.

On the new brand positioning of the company, Mr. Vijayakumar said, “Supercharging Progress captures the essence of what we do today and our aspiration of what we want to do more of – at scale, at speed, for our clients, for our people, communities and planet.”

The company also unveiled its new employee value proposition (EVP) – ‘Find Your Spark’.