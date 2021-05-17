HCL Technologies to hire 1,000 people in the U.K.

NEW DELHI

HCL Technologies said it planned to expand operations and investments in the U.K. with the hiring of 1,000 technology professionals.

“The company plans to hire the professionals in the fields of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity for its London, Greater London and Manchester offices,” the IT firm said.

HCL Technologies, which had been present in the U.K. since 1997, currently employed more than 3,500 people in the country across various locations, supporting more than 50 clients.

In a statement, the company said its CEO C. Vijayakumar in a virtual meeting with U.K.’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson “reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the U.K., highlighting HCL’s successful partnerships with many of U.K.’s largest corporations to assist them in their growth and transformation journeys”

“The U.K. has played a key role in HCL’s growth and success journey for more than two decades,” said Mr. Vijayakumar.

“It is home to some of our most prestigious clients and is a hotbed of IT talent. By creating new local jobs in the region, we want to reaffirm our commitment to catalysing innovation and building competitive digital talent pools in the region.”