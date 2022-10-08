HCL Tech to hire 1,300 people in Mexico over next two years

PTI New Delhi
October 08, 2022 21:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

IT company HCL Technologies plans to hire 1,300 people in Mexico over the next two years, according to a statement.

The move is expected to strengthen its current employee base of 2,400 people in that country.

HCL Tech outlined its expansion plans in Mexico at its 14-year anniversary celebration at Guadalajara, in Mexico and said “the company expects to hire 1,300 people in the next two years.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The IT firm will also be opening its sixth technology centre in Guadalajara.

The new centre will significantly expand its presence to serve its growing local and international client base across industries and will focus on creating next-generation digital solutions.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“In line with the company’s hybrid operating model, the centre will embrace an agile workplace,” the statement said.

The company recently announced a digital transformation partnership with Cemex, a global construction materials company and an integrated IT Services partnership with Neoris, a leading global digital accelerator.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app