HCL Tech signs 5-year digital pact with Airbus

HCL Technologies on Thursday said it has signed a five-year digital workplace services agreement with Airbus.

HCL will establish a modernised digital workplace to enhance user experience and service quality for the majority of Airbus employees globally, the company said in a statement.

“We’re delighted to be working with Airbus as a key strategic partner in its digital workplace transformation journey. The combination of HCL’s scale transformational expertise and management capabilities of IT and OT landscape will enable Airbus to remain at the forefront of innovation and deliver leading-edge user experiences,” said Sandeep Saxena, executive vice-president (UK&I, France & Benelux), HCL Technologies.

In a separate release, the company said it plans to hire over 1,000 freshers and experienced professionals at its campus in MIHAN, Nagpur.

HCL’s 50-acre campus in MIHAN had been operational since April 2018 with almost 2,000 employees and focuses on engineering and R&D services, application development and Infrastructure management services line of business.