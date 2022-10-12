HCL Tech Q2 net rises 7% to ₹3,489 cr; raises full-year revenue guidance

PTI New Delhi
October 12, 2022 18:59 IST

The company has increased its full-year revenue guidance to 13.5-14.5% year-on-year in constant currency terms, according to the company statement. The company has earlier projected 12-14% growth in revenue for the full year. | Photo Credit: MANSI THAPLIYAL

IT services company HCL Technologies on Wednesday posted a 7% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,489 crore for the September quarter and raised the full-year revenue guidance.

The net profit stood at ₹3,259 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue for the three months ended September 30, came in at ₹24,686 crore, 19.5% higher than the same period the previous year.

The board has also declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

The company has increased its full-year revenue guidance to 13.5-14.5% year-on-year in constant currency terms, according to the company statement. The company has earlier projected 12-14% growth in revenue for the full year.

HCL Tech CEO C. Vijayakumar said that the company's bookings and pipeline continue to be very strong which augurs well for our future growth.

