ADVERTISEMENT

HCL Tech Q1 net rises 7.6% to ₹3,534 crore

July 12, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Company says it has been successful in bringing down attrition quarter after quarter

The Hindu Bureau

HCL Technologies reported a 7.6% rise in net profit to ₹3,534 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

However, sequentially, its net profit slid 11.3% to ₹3,534 crore. In Q1FY24, the company’s consolidated revenue rose 12% to ₹26,296 crore.

Addressing a media conference on Wednesday, HCL Tech CEO & MD C. Vijayakumar said sporadic ramp downs were happening in technology and telecom segments globally, yet the company managed to maintain a robust pipeline.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The tech firm retained its revenue guidance (constant currency) of 6-8% and operating margin at 18-19% for the fiscal.

HCL Tech reported a decline in its attrition rate to 16.3% in the first quarter from 19.5% in the March ended quarter. Its total headcount as of June was 2,23,438, down by 2,506 sequentially, according to Ramachandran Sundararajan, CHRO.

During Q1FY24, HCL Tech hired 1,597 freshers as against 4,480 it hired in the previous quarter. “We will defer annual reviews by a quarter,’‘ Mr. Sundararajan added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US