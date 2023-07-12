HamberMenu
HCL Tech Q1 net rises 7.6% to ₹3,534 crore

Company says it has been successful in bringing down attrition quarter after quarter

July 12, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

HCL Technologies reported a 7.6% rise in net profit to ₹3,534 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

However, sequentially, its net profit slid 11.3% to ₹3,534 crore. In Q1FY24, the company’s consolidated revenue rose 12% to ₹26,296 crore.

Addressing a media conference on Wednesday, HCL Tech CEO & MD C. Vijayakumar said sporadic ramp downs were happening in technology and telecom segments globally, yet the company managed to maintain a robust pipeline.

The tech firm retained its revenue guidance (constant currency) of 6-8% and operating margin at 18-19% for the fiscal.

HCL Tech reported a decline in its attrition rate to 16.3% in the first quarter from 19.5% in the March ended quarter. Its total headcount as of June was 2,23,438, down by 2,506 sequentially, according to Ramachandran Sundararajan, CHRO.

During Q1FY24, HCL Tech hired 1,597 freshers as against 4,480 it hired in the previous quarter. “We will defer annual reviews by a quarter,’‘ Mr. Sundararajan added.

