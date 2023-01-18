ADVERTISEMENT

‘HCL Tech fastest-growing Indian IT firm’

January 18, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

HCL Technology has been recognised as the fastest-growing India-headquartered IT services brand among the top 10 IT services companies globally, according to the 2023 Brand Finance Global 500 and IT Services 25 report.

According to the report, released at the World Economic Forum 2023 at Davos on Wednesday, HCL Tech’s brand value grew by 7% yoy to $6.537 billion. “While IT services brands are facing weakening demands, it is exciting to see HCLTech grow by 7% in their sector,” said David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance, a brand valuation consultancy. The methodology adopted by Brand Finance included assessing the business model, customer satisfaction and engagement, employee engagement, CSR & community engagement and business performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US