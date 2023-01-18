HamberMenu
‘HCL Tech fastest-growing Indian IT firm’

January 18, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

HCL Technology has been recognised as the fastest-growing India-headquartered IT services brand among the top 10 IT services companies globally, according to the 2023 Brand Finance Global 500 and IT Services 25 report.

According to the report, released at the World Economic Forum 2023 at Davos on Wednesday, HCL Tech’s brand value grew by 7% yoy to $6.537 billion. “While IT services brands are facing weakening demands, it is exciting to see HCLTech grow by 7% in their sector,” said David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance, a brand valuation consultancy. The methodology adopted by Brand Finance included assessing the business model, customer satisfaction and engagement, employee engagement, CSR & community engagement and business performance.

