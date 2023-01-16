HCL Tech chief Roshni Nadar Malhotra to speak on earth’s new normal at WEF

January 16, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech, will join former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore and other distinguished global leaders at “Leading the Charge through Earth’s New Normal,” a session scheduled at World Economic Forum 2023 to discuss transformative solutions and global collaboration to build a more inclusive, prosperous and sustainable future, said HCL in a statement.

HCLTech Pavilion at WEF 2023 in Davos would showcase the company’s new brand identity and purpose of bringing together the best of technology and people to supercharge progress for clients, its people, communities and the planet.

C. Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech is expected to share his vision at “Preparing One Billion People for Tomorrow’s Economy,” a session on critical interventions needed to skill one billion people by 2030 in a world being rapidly transformed by technology.