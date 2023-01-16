HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HCL Tech chief Roshni Nadar Malhotra to speak on earth’s new normal at WEF

HCLTech Pavilion at WEF 2023 in Davos would showcase the company’s new brand identity and purpose of bringing together the best of technology and people to supercharge progress for clients, its people, communities and the planet

January 16, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Roshni Nadar Malhotra | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech, will join former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore and other distinguished global leaders at “Leading the Charge through Earth’s New Normal,” a session scheduled at World Economic Forum 2023 to discuss transformative solutions and global collaboration to build a more inclusive, prosperous and sustainable future, said HCL in a statement.

HCLTech Pavilion at WEF 2023 in Davos would showcase the company’s new brand identity and purpose of bringing together the best of technology and people to supercharge progress for clients, its people, communities and the planet.

C. Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech is expected to share his vision at “Preparing One Billion People for Tomorrow’s Economy,” a session on critical interventions needed to skill one billion people by 2030 in a world being rapidly transformed by technology.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.