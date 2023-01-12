ADVERTISEMENT

HCL reports 15.3% rise in net profit in Q3

January 12, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Firm bags 17 large services and software deals during the quarter, reflecting 10% growth

The Hindu Bureau

C. Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech | Photo Credit: By Special Arrangement

HCL Technologies on Thursday reported a 15.3% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹4,096 crore for the quarter ended December, it said on Thursday.

Revenue from operations rose 19.6% to ₹26,700 crore.

The tech firm bagged 17 large services and software deals during the quarter. The total contract value of new deal wins was $2.35 billion, up 10% from a year earlier, the company said in a media conference.

“We have delivered a strong performance this quarter across all key metrics such as revenue growth, margin expansion, deal pipeline and people,” said C. Vijayakumar CEO and MD, HCL Technologies.

In the quarter, HCL added 5,892 freshers, taking total headcount to 2,22,270. The company also reported a decline in attrition (last twelve months’) to 21.7%, from 23.8% in the previous quarter.

HCL Tech chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra, said, “We are committed to bringing together the best of technology and our people to supercharge progress for clients in their digital transformation journeys. And we continue to execute our strategy by aligning to the highest standards of governance and transparency.”

