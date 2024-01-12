HCL Q3 net rises 6.2% YoY to ₹4,350 crore

January 12, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

HCL Tech reported third-quarter net profit rose 6.2% year-on-year to ₹4,350 crore. Revenue grew 6.5% and 6.7% YoY and Q0Q respectively to ₹28,446 crore.

Services business met a new milestone of USD 3 billion run rate, said CFO Prateek Aggarwal. The third quarter growth was driven by HCL Software, a spurt in the telecom vertical and Er&D segment. “Our services revenue has crossed a significant milestone of $12 billion on a run rate basis,” he added.

The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per share.

C. Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCL Tech said the company’s segment-wise performance was led by telecommunications,media, publishing, and entertainment segment which grew by 25.9% QoQ. The manufacturing sector was the second-largest contributor in the company’s growth with a 7.6% expansion on a sequential basis while retail and CPG grew 2.9% sequentially. However, the company’s life sciences and healthcare shrunk by 3.2% QoQ while financial services was down 1.3%, he said.

“In an uncertain demand environment, we remain confident of our continued growth momentum enabled by our business mix, our people and laser-sharp focus on delivering innovation and hyper-automation to our clients.”

Mr. Vijayakumar said the company continued to invest in AI, specifically Generative Al as well as cloud native capabilities across its products and services to address evolving client needs globally.

In Q3, HCL Tech’s attrition, excluding involuntary attrition and digital process operations, declined to 12.8%from 14.2% in the previous quarter. It had a total employee strength of 2,24,756 in the quarter, up by 3,617 sequentially.

