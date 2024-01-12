HCL Q3 net rises 6.2% YoY to ₹4,350 crore

January 12, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

HCL Tech reported third-quarter net profit rose 6.2% year-on-year to ₹4,350 crore. Revenue grew 6.5% and 6.7% YoY and Q0Q respectively to ₹28,446 crore.

Revenue, in constant currency terms, increased by 5.9% QoQ and 5.3% y-o-y to $3,415 million. EBIT at ₹5,615 Crore (19.8% of revenue), rose 13.8% QoQ and 7.4% YoY.

The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per share.

C. Vijaykumar, CEO & MD, HCL Tech said the company’s segment-wise performance was led by telecommunications,media, publishing, and entertainment segment which grew by 25.9% QoQ. The manufacturing sector was the second-largest contributor in the company’s growth with a 7.6% expansion on a sequential basis while retail and CPG grew 2.9% sequentially. However, the company’s life sciences and healthcare shrunk by 3.2% QoQ while financial services was down 1.3%, he said.

“In an uncertain demand environment, we remain confident of our continued growth momentum enabled by our business mix, our people and laser-sharp focus on delivering innovation and hyper-automation to our clients.”

Mr. Vijaykumar said the company continued to invest in AI, specifically Generative Al as well as cloud native capabilities across its products and services to address evolving client needs globally.

In Q3, HCL Tech’s attrition, excluding involuntary attrition and digital process operations, declined to 12.8%from 14.2% in the previous quarter. It had a total employee strength of 2,24,756 in the quarter, up by 3,617 sequentially.