HCL opens Global Delivery Centre in Romania

December 08, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

HCLTech, announced the launch of its new Global Delivery Center (GDC) in Iasi, Romania. The new centre would provide next-generation digital, engineering, cloud and AI solutions, said the company. HCLTech has completed five years of operations in Romania and employs approximately 1,000 people across Bucharest, Iasi, and Brasov. “This is a significant milestone for HCLTech in Romania as we continue our growth journey and serve our global clients with new capabilities in the latest technologies,’‘ said Iulian Paduraru, Country Head – Romania, HCLTech.