HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HCL opens Global Delivery Centre in Romania

December 08, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

HCLTech, announced the launch of its new Global Delivery Center (GDC) in Iasi, Romania. The new centre would provide next-generation digital, engineering, cloud and AI solutions, said the company. HCLTech has completed five years of operations in Romania and employs approximately 1,000 people across Bucharest, Iasi, and Brasov. “This is a significant milestone for HCLTech in Romania as we continue our growth journey and serve our global clients with new capabilities in the latest technologies,’‘ said Iulian Paduraru, Country Head – Romania, HCLTech.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.