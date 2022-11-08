HCL Infosystems posts Q2 loss at ₹10 crore

PTI New Delhi
November 08, 2022 21:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

IT company HCL Infosystems on Tuesday posted a consolidated loss of ₹10 crore in the second quarter ended September.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹13 crore in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

According to the auditor’s note, HCL Infosystems group has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded as on September 30, 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The group’s current liabilities exceeded its current assets by ₹489.84 crore during the July-September period.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

HCL’s revenue from operations more than halved to ₹6.93 crore during the quarter under review from ₹15.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app