HCL Foundation awards ₹16.5-cr. grants

HCL Foundation, the CSR arm of HCL Technologies, on Tuesday said it has awarded a grant of ₹16.5 crore ($2.3 million) to nine NGOs working in the development areas of environment, health, and education.

While three NGOs — Sahas (Environment), India Health Action Trust (Health) and Child Rights and You (Education) — would each receive a grant of ₹5 crore for a three to five-year project, two finalists NGOs in each category would receive a one-year grant of ₹25 lakh, it said in a statement.

Under its HCL Grant programme, the Foundation has so far committed more than ₹60 crore, excluding this year’s grants.

The NGOs were chosen after an eight-month review of thousands of applications by an eminent jury, monitored and audited by Grant Thornton.

