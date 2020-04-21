HC relief to accounting firms in IFIN case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed criminal proceedings against top accounting firms BSR & Associates, a KPMG affiliate, and Deloitte Haskins and Sells, accused of connivance in the IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) fraud.

The court said that the firms cannot be prosecuted as they had already resigned as auditors of IL&FS before the fraud came to light, and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) filed a complaint against them.

The court, however, did not stay the proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) but stayed its order for eight weeks at the request of the Centre, allowing it to challenge the order before the Supreme Court.

A division bench stated that the interim protection granted to the auditor firms from coercive action would continue.

The order came after the advocate for BSR & Associates argued that criminal proceedings were initiated a day after the SFIO had filed a voluminous interim report, and that it was not possible for the government to come to a conclusion in such short span to initiate criminal action.

The SFIO argued that the report was final and not an interim report as was being projected by auditor firms.

It was being labelled as an interim report as investigations were against 79 firms, but the report against the two firms were final and was based on investigations which pointed to their role in the fraud, it said.

However, the bench held that the criminal proceedings against the auditor firms were invalid, and set aside the trial stating that while Section 140 (5) of the Companies Act was constitutionally valid, the same could not be applied to firms that had resigned. However, the bench did not pass any order on the plea to set aside the five-year ban imposed on the firms by the NCLT.