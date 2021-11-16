HC asks CCI to decide in 2 weeks on Amazon case

CAIT filed plea on Amazon-Future row

The Delhi High Court ruled on Tuesday that the country’s antitrust body has two weeks to decide whether Amazon misled authorities while seeking approval for a 2019 deal with India’s Future Group, a group of Indian retailers said.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement it had filed the case on Monday.

Amazon and Future, India’s second-largest retailer, have been locked in a legal battle since last year. The e-commerce firm successfully blocked Future’s bid to sell its retail assets to rival Reliance for $3.4 billion, accusing its partner of breaching pre-existing agreements.

Future, which denies any wrongdoing and fears liquidation if it fails to sell assets, has been arguing before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) that approval for the 2019 Amazon deal should be revoked as the U.S. firm had made misleading representations while seeking approval.