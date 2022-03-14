Havells to stay focused on premium fan segment

Ravindra Singh Negi, President - Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India Ltd., during the launch of new energy efficient fan models, at a media conference in Hyderabad recently. | Photo Credit: PTI

Fast Moving Electrical Goods company Havells intends to stay focused on premium, feature rich and decorative fans as it expects customer traction for the such products to only improve.

“We are not [present] in the economy segment,” President-Electrical Consumer Durables of Havells India Ravindra Singh Negi said, pointing to how rising aspirational levels are making customers look for something different while purchasing fans.

He said the price range of Havells fan is upwards of about ₹1,700. The emphasis on differentiated products, which includes fans with high-power motors, dust resistance, enhanced design, sensor and air purifier enabled, and operated through remote or mobile app, has helped stay clear of the crowded economy fan segment catered to by organised and unorganised players.

Speaking to the media at the unveiling of energy efficient Ecoactiv fans, comprising 19 ceiling, pedestal, wall and ventilator models, in Hyderabad recently, Mr. Negi said the fan market in India was estimated to be worth ₹8,000 crore, with the top five players between them accounting for more than 80% share. Overall, Havells is second with a 20% market share in fans. In the decorative fans segment, it has a 45% market share, he said adding that the company does not share specifics on volume and value sales.

To queries, he said the company has a wide sales and service network across the country and there is good customer demand from tier II and III cities.

The company said in a release that the Ecoactiv fan range is designed for working on low energy usage, helping consumers reduce power bill. Havells has a fully integrated plant in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, where all categories of fans, including ceiling, table, wall, exhaust and pedestal are manufactured under one roof. The capacity of the plant is more than 10 million fans annually, it said.