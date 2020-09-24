Business

Havells to sell refrigerators under Llyod brand

Havells India has forayed into refrigerators and unveiled 25 models under the Lloyd brand. Prices range between ₹10,000 and ₹84,990. The company said it plans to introduce 25 more models along with a new range of dish washers by Diwali this year.

“Lloyd today is among the top three3 brands in the air conditioners segment,” said Shashi Arora, CEO, Lloyd. said,

“We are introducing direct cool, side by side, frost-free range of refrigerators to complement other categories, in our attempt to make Lloyd a full-fledged consumer durable brand,” he added.

