Havells eyes doubling small appliances sales

Segment worth about ₹5,000-₹6,000 crore in India

Electrical goods company Havells India is eyeing a slot among the top three players across products in the small appliances segment as it looks to grab a bigger pie of the estimated ₹6,000-crore small appliances market, a top official said.

“We intend to be among the top two brands in each of the categories in the small appliances segment,” said Ravindra Singh Negi, president-electrical consumer durables.

“In the mixer-grinder and mixer-juicer grinder category, we aim to be among the top three, in the next two years,” he said.

“We are also targeting to double our small domestic appliances’ business in the next two years,” he added.

Small domestic appliances, that largely includes kitchen appliances, garment-care products, climate control and brewing, is estimated to be worth about ₹5,000-₹6,000 crore in India.

Mr. Negi added that about 55% of the small domestic appliances’ business came was dependent on two categories of mixer grinders and juicer mixer grinders and the company was among the top five brands in the segment currently. For other categories, it was already among the top three , he added.

Its recent foray into the premium-appliance segment with the introduction of its low-noise mixer grinder ‘Silencio’ would help Havells increase its share in mixer grinders “very fast.”

Mr. Negi added that Silencio was developed entirely at Havells’ in-house design centre and R&D facility. “In each of the categories that I spoke about, there are products being tested, or products being worked upon..We keep investing closer to about a 1-1.5% of revenue into research, innovation and design,” he added.

Asked about consumer demand, Mr. Negi said the company saw resurgence of demand with the festive season, that had since continued.