Havells eyes a place among top three water purifier makers

A little over two years after it forayed into water purifiers business, Havells is pursuing a combination of strategies to emerge, within the next three years, as one of the top three players in the product category.

The target is to get there in three years, Havells India Vice-President Shashank Shrivastav said at the launch of alkaline water purifiers range here.

Since that would also mean utilising the five lakh units a year capacity at the Haridwar plant, the company is also likely to start working on expansion plans. Space for adding capacity in the same premises is available in Haridwar, he said.

A fast-moving electrical goods company, Havells entering the water purifiers business is the latest move of the company that in the last 10-15 years has looked beyond being a B2B entity. The first step in this direction was launch of fans and subsequently foraying into irons, small domestic appliances, water heaters, personal grooming products and water purifiers, he said.

“For us, water purification is a business of future,” he said, adding the company began with five products for the segment and in two years has 20 products. By May this year, it planned to add at least five more to address different kinds of consumer needs and water needs. Launch of IoT-enabled water purifiers, which will send out alerts regarding the machine, is also on the cards.

A release on the alkaline water purifiers that were launched said many RO purifiers process around 70% of inlet water while recovering only 30% of purified water. The water purifiers processes more than 50% of inlet water. Two variants ‘Delite Alkaline High Recovery’ and ‘Delite Alkaline’ were launched.

To queries, he said the revenue of the organised water purifier industry is ₹4,500 crore consisting of ₹1,500 crore service revenue and the rest from product sales. It is growing at 10% annually.