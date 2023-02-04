ADVERTISEMENT

Have tools to address volatility: SEBI

February 04, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Mumbai

Lalatendu Mishra
The Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Saturday said it has put in place a set of well-defined surveillance measures to address excessive volatility in specific stocks.

“As part of its mandate, SEBI seeks to maintain orderly and efficient functioning of the market and has put in place a set of well defined, publicly available surveillance measures (including the ASM framework) to address excessive volatility in specific stocks,” the regulator said in the statement.

“This mechanism gets automatically triggered under certain conditions of price volatility in any stock,” it added.

Without naming the Adani Group, SEBI said, “SEBI has consistently followed this approach on entity level issues and would continue to do so in future as well.”

It said if any information regarding any specific entity of a business conglomerate comes to its notice, then, as per extant policies, the same would be examined and after due examination, appropriate action would be taken.

