Business

Hatsun to set up dairies, solar power plant

Dairy-product maker Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAPL) is planning to set up two dairies in the eastern region as part of its expansion plans, said a top official.

“Today, our board has given approval for setting up two dairy plants,” said H. Ramachandran, CFO.

“Details such as size of the plant, total investment and the time frame of their execution will be announced in a month’s time. We have to get sizeable chunk of land in these places to set up the plants.”

The ₹5,317-crore firm has a strong presence in the South and in Maharashtra.

“The new dairies are likely to come up north of Andhra Pradesh and in Odisha, at a distance of about 150 km. This would enable us to serve the eastern region up to Kolkata,” he said.

HAPL’s board also approved the signing of a share purchase agreement with solar power company Swelect Sun Energy Pvt. Ltd.

The two companies would set up a 16 MW solar power project.

“Basically, this agreement is for the purchase of solar power for captive use in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2021 10:55:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/hatsun-to-set-up-dairies-solar-power-plant/article34055695.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY