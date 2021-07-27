Hatsun founders repay loans, freeing pledge

Promoters of Hatsun Agro Product have repaid loans availed against a portion of their shares and released the entire pledge, the company said. Chairman R.G. Chandramogan had pledged 6 lakh shares representing 0.28% of share capital to Kotak Mahindra Bank, while MD C. Sathyan had pledged 18.7 lakh shares representing 0.87% of share capital to Aditya Birla Money Ltd.

With this, the total shareholding of the promoter and promoter group is now free from all encumbrances, the dairy product maker said in a regulatory filing.

The company also announced the opening of its 160 Ibaco outlet in Chennai.