Hatsun Agro Q1 profit rises 9%, declares ₹8 as interim dividend

Chennai

21 July 2020 19:27 IST

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June 2020 rose 9% to ₹56 crore.

However, revenue from operations contracted to ₹1,279 crore from the ₹1,423 crore in the year-earlier period.

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹8 on fully-paid up and ₹6.4 on the partly paid up equity shares. The payout included a one-time special dividend of ₹4 per equity share paid on the occasion of golden jubilee celebrations of the company. This is the first interim dividend declared by the board for the financial year FY21, said the company in a regulatory filing.

