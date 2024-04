April 22, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

City-based Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended March more than doubled to ₹52 crore year-on-year.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹2,047 crore from ₹1,789 crore. Cost of material consumed also increased from ₹1,298 crore to ₹1,581 crore, the dairy-product maker said in a regulatory filing.

For the full year, net profit rose to ₹267 crore from ₹166 crore. Revenue from operations stood at ₹7,990 crore against ₹7,247 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.