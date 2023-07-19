ADVERTISEMENT

Hatsun Agro Product Q1 net rises 54% to ₹80 crore

July 19, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAPL) reported standalone net profit for the June quarter rose 54% to ₹80 crore from the year-earlier period on increased sales volume.

Revenue from operations increased 7% to ₹2,151 crore, while cost of material grew 12% to ₹1,1514 crore, the dairy products maker said in a regulatory filing.

The board declared a first interim dividend of ₹6 per share for FY24, to be paid by August 18.

The board also approved investing ₹6.93 crore in FPEL Daylight Pvt. Ltd., and ₹2.80 crore in FP Alpha Pvt. Ltd., by way of equity subscription for captive power purchase and consumption of wind and solar energies respectively. The shareholding in both firms would be less than 20%.

