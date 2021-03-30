Harsh Vardhan Patodia is CREDAI’s new national president for 2021-23

MUMBAI

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) has announced Harsh Vardhan Patodia, MD, Unimark Group, Kolkata, as its new national president for the term 2021-23.

The tenure of outgoing president Satish Magar ends on March 31, 2021.

The new office-bearers and chairman of various committees for the FY 2021-23 include Satish Magar, chairman, CREDAI National; Boman Irani, president elect, CREDAI National; Pankaj Goel, secretary, CREDAI National; and Deepak Goradia, Treasurer, CREDAI National.

In his maiden address, the new president announced COVID-19 vaccination free of cost for 2.5 crore construction workers at the sites of member developers across India.

The vaccines will be provided in strict accordance with all the government-approved protocols, CREDAI said.

Mr. Patodia also announced that the CREDAI Start-up Angel Network and Incubation and Acceleration Centre will help and support tech start-ups in the real estate space by handholding them and providing them access to its members network for business development.

“With the current challenges that the sector is facing, I, along with my able team, will focus on driving efforts to revive the real estate sector and provide a stimulus to boost the business environment. We will also further our commitment to skill development, green buildings, and labour welfare,” Mr. Patodia said.