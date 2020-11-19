Harsh Lodha removed from four Birla firms

19 November 2020 22:32 IST

Amid the decade-long legal battle between the Birlas and the Lodha Group, Harsh Vardhan Lodha has been removed as a director from the boards of four MP Birla Group investment firms. Mr. Lodha has challenged the move terming it “illegal”.

Harsh Lodha has ceased to be a director on the boards of four MP Birla Group investment companies — East India Investment, Baroda Agents & Trading Co, Punjab Produce & Trading Co, and Punjab Produce Holdings — according to information available on the corporate affairs ministry’s MCA21 portal as of November 18.

