Harsh Lodha removed from four Birla firms

Amid the decade-long legal battle between the Birlas and the Lodha Group, Harsh Vardhan Lodha has been removed as a director from the boards of four MP Birla Group investment firms. Mr. Lodha has challenged the move terming it “illegal”.

Harsh Lodha has ceased to be a director on the boards of four MP Birla Group investment companies — East India Investment, Baroda Agents & Trading Co, Punjab Produce & Trading Co, and Punjab Produce Holdings — according to information available on the corporate affairs ministry’s MCA21 portal as of November 18.

