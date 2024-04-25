GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Happiest Minds Technologies to acquire PureSoftware for ₹779 crore

April 25, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Tech veteran Ashok Soota-promoted Happiest Minds Technologies on Thursday said it signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% of the equity share capital of Noida-based PureSoftware Technologies Private Limited (PureSoftware) for a total purchase consideration of $94.5 million (₹779 crore) This would include an upfront payout of ₹635 crore on closing the deal and a deferred payment of ₹144 crore payable at the end of FY25 on achievement of set performance targets, the company said in a regulatory filing

According to Happiest Minds Technologies, PureSoftware is a fast-growing Digital Engineering & Transformation Services and solutions provider with deep domain expertise and it focuses on Banking & Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Logistics, and Gaming & Entertainment. Through this acquisition,in addition to augmenting its presence in the U.S, U.K. and India, Happiest Minds will also get a near-shore presence in Mexico and offices in Singapore, Malaysia, and Africa. PureSoftware, which employs 1,200 people, reported revenue of $43 million during FY’24.

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds, said, the shared vision of PureSoftware and Happiest Minds was to drive happiness for people and customers.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.