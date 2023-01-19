ADVERTISEMENT

Happiest Minds Tech Q3 net rises 17.7%

January 19, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Tech firm Happiest Minds Technologies reported a 17.7% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹57.58 crore for the December ended quarter.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit declined 3.1% from 59.4 crore in Q2. In Q3, the company’s operating revenues stood at ₹366.88 crore, a 29.21% growth annually and 3.2%% sequentially.

The company’s total income stood at ₹374.68 crore, up 28.2% and 4.3% y-o-y and q-o-q, respectively. Happiest Minds Technologies also reported a 12-month trailing attrition at 20.9% during the third quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US