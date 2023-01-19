Happiest Minds Tech Q3 net rises 17.7%

January 19, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Tech firm Happiest Minds Technologies reported a 17.7% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹57.58 crore for the December ended quarter.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit declined 3.1% from 59.4 crore in Q2. In Q3, the company’s operating revenues stood at ₹366.88 crore, a 29.21% growth annually and 3.2%% sequentially.

The company’s total income stood at ₹374.68 crore, up 28.2% and 4.3% y-o-y and q-o-q, respectively. Happiest Minds Technologies also reported a 12-month trailing attrition at 20.9% during the third quarter.