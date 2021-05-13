Business

Happiest Minds’ Q4 net profit soars to ₹36 crore

Tech firm Happiest Minds reported a net profit of ₹36 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 as against ₹5.3 crore in the year-earlier period. The company reported 18.4% year-on-year increase in Q4 revenue at ₹220.71 crore, against ₹186.35 crore last year. Full fiscal revenue stood at ₹773 crore and net profit at ₹162.46.crore, an increase of 10.8% and 126.6%, respectively, over last year.“The highlight for the year FY21 was our successful IPO,” said founder and executive chairman Ashok Soota.

