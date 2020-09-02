Happiest Minds public offer to open on Sept. 7

Bengaluru

02 September 2020

Industry veteran Ashok Soota-promoted Happiest Minds Technologies will unveil its initial public offer (IPO) on September 7. The offer will close on September 9. The company has fixed the price band at ₹165-166 per equity share, while the face value of the equity shares is ₹2 each.

The offer comprises fresh issue of ₹110 crore and an offer-for-sale aggregating up to 3.56 crore equity shares, which includes 84 lakh equity shares held by promoter Mr. Soota and 2.72 crore shares by a private equity firm. Happiest Minds said some 97% of its revenue came from digital transformation related activities.

