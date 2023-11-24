ADVERTISEMENT

Hapag Lloyd opens technology centre in Chennai

November 24, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai is the third IT Technology Centre for Hapag-Lloyd, which is planning to hire 300-400 specialists in the medium term

Hapag-Lloyd is planning to increase the headcount at its Chennai technology centre by 300 to 400 specialists in the medium term.

The world’s leading liner shipping major opened its technology centre at the World Trade Centre in Chennai on November 22 with a team of 180 IT professionals to develop innovative software solutions for the maritime industry, the company said in a statement.

“We are continuing to expand our global IT presence and are able to provide industry-leading software solutions. In the medium term, we plan to increase the staff of HLTC to between 300 and 400 specialists,” said Chief Information and Human Resources Officer Donya-Florence Amer.

Chennai is the third IT technology centre alongside Gdansk (Poland) and Hamburg.

The technology centre was established as a joint venture between Hapag-Lloyd and IT firm Solverminds in June 2023. Solverminds has been working closely with Hapag-Lloyd since 2017 in the areas of IT operations support and software development.

The technology centre will be led by a four-person management team comprising CEO Balamurugan Palanivelu and CTO Venkatesh Balaji Ramamoorthy from Solverminds and CHRO Vaishali Shetty and CFO Sameer Saxena from Hapag-Lloyd.

