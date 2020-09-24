Hamdard introduces 6 new Unani drugs

Bengaluru

24 September 2020 22:37 IST

Hamdard Laboratories, a research-based health and wellness organisation, has launched six new OTC (over the counter) medicines to treat illnesses such as fever, cold and cough.

The new medicines have been developed from ancient Unani formulations that combine the benefits of time-tested natural herbs for holistic wellness, as per a company statement.

These medicines, launched by the Medicine Division of the company, contain extracts from numerous plants/herbs like Brahmi, Amla, Giloy and Gajar, the company added.

Advertising

Advertising