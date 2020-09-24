Business

Hamdard introduces 6 new Unani drugs

Hamdard Laboratories, a research-based health and wellness organisation, has launched six new OTC (over the counter) medicines to treat illnesses such as fever, cold and cough.

The new medicines have been developed from ancient Unani formulations that combine the benefits of time-tested natural herbs for holistic wellness, as per a company statement.

These medicines, launched by the Medicine Division of the company, contain extracts from numerous plants/herbs like Brahmi, Amla, Giloy and Gajar, the company added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 24, 2020 10:38:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/hamdard-introduces-6-new-unani-drugs/article32689124.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story